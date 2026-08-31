LAPD releases video footage of two separate in-custody deaths amid mayor's review order

The Brief The Los Angeles Police Department has released video footage documenting two separate in-custody deaths from July. One incident occurred in a Valley Jail cell following a standoff in Chatsworth, while the second involved a fatal officer-involved shooting in central Los Angeles. Mayor Karen Bass ordered an independent evaluation of LAPD officer-involved deaths and severe injuries, particularly those involving mental health crises.



The Los Angeles Police Department has released video footage showing two separate incidents involving suspects who died while in police custody.

The release comes after Mayor Karen Bass ordered an independent evaluation of LAPD officer-involved deaths and severe injuries, with a specific focus on cases involving individuals who may be experiencing a behavioral or mental health crisis.

LAPD Chatsworth standoff leads to jail custody death

What we know:

The first incident began on July 13 in Chatsworth when police responded to a home to locate 58-year-old Jose Hoyos-Munoz, who was accused of stabbing two family members.

Following a standoff, Hoyos-Munoz was taken into custody and transported to a hospital for exposure to chemical agents used during the incident. On July 15, he was transferred to Valley Jail.

According to department officials, Hoyos-Munoz became combative with jail detention officers during booking and before being fingerprinted.

Officers placed him alone in a holding cell to allow him to calm down in an effort to de-escalate the situation.

When officers re-entered the cell, police stated that Hoyos-Munoz continued to resist. Officers used firm grips, knee strikes, and body weight to restrain him. During booking, officers reported that Hoyos-Munoz spat at them and attempted to bite them, leading officers to place a spit hood over his head.

Hoyos-Munoz was returned to the holding cell, where officers used firm grips, elbow strikes, and body weight to restrain him again.

Video footage shows Hoyos-Munoz climbing on top of a toilet before officers placed him on a bed, resulting in a third use of force involving body weight and firm grips.

Police performed several wellness checks while Hoyos-Munoz was still breathing, until a subsequent check found he was unconscious and not breathing. Paramedics were called, but he died at the scene.

Central Los Angeles officer-involved shooting under review

The second incident occurred on July 29 in central Los Angeles.

Officers were searching for 33-year-old Alejandro Garcia, who was accused of vandalism and assault with a deadly weapon.

A 911 call reported that Garcia was walking around with a bat, attempting to hit people, and had broken a window.

Officers located Garcia, who police stated had smashed several car windows with the bat and was chasing people.

Video footage shows officers commanding Garcia to put down and drop the bat. As Garcia continued to move toward officers with the bat, officers fired their weapons. Garcia was transported to a hospital, where he died.

What's next:

Both incidents remain under investigation as city leaders review department response protocols.