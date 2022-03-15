Culver City police search for two suspects after alleged mall parking lot robbery

Police in Culver City are searching for two people they say robbed a couple in a mall parking lot earlier this week.

According to police, on Monday afternoon, a man flagged officers down near Bristol Parkway and Hannum Avenue. The man told officers that two men had robbed him at gunpoint on the fourth level of the parking garage of the mall 6000 Sepulveda Blvd.

In his report, the victim said that he and his girlfriend were leaving the mall when they were approached by two people. Those people then took out handguns and demanded the couple for their jewelry. The man allegedly handed over his gold chain necklaces, Rolex, ring and a gold chain bracelet. The suspected thieves made off with more than $3,600 in jewelry.

Officers say they conducted a search for the suspects, but didn't find anyone.

Culver City police say they're looking for two men between 20 and 30 years old, one approximately six feet tall and thin, who was wearing a green military hoodie, black pants and a black face covering. The other man stands around 5 feet 7 inches tall, and was wearing a black hoodie, grey sweatpants and a dark face covering.

Anyone with any information about this case is asked to call the Culver City Police Department's Public Information Officer at (310)-253-6316.

