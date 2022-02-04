Two suspects, including former employee, arrested following armed robbery at Irvine restaurant

article

Two suspects have been arrested following a brazen armed robbery at an Irvine restaurant; the crime was all caught on security cameras.

The robbery occurred January 19 around 11 a.m. at ‘All That Barbecue’ on 15333 Culver Dr.

According to Irvine police, the suspects, 28-year-old Allan Hoang and 25-year-old Alanmichael Babauta, entered the restaurant through the rear door armed with loaded handguns and demanded all the employees to gather in the bathroom.

One of the suspects stayed with the employees and demanded they hand over their wallets and cell phones while the second suspect checked the safe and cash register for any money.

Police say they soon found out the register and safe were empty, so they fled through the back door. The suspects did manage to get away with the victims’ property.

Hoang was an employee of the restaurant in 2017.

Both suspects were arrested days later. Babauta was driving a stolen vehicle at the time of his arrest. Police recovered a silver semi-automatic handgun when arresting Hoang.

Barbauta and Hoang were arrested for robbery, kidnapping, burglary, false imprisonment and conspiracy. Police say the pair have committed similar crimes throughout Orange County.

