LAPD investigating after surveillance video appears to show another armed robbery

The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating another surveillance video appearing to show an armed robbery in what's believed to be the Fairfax area Thursday.

In the video, three people appear to be returning home when two men approach them, demanding they open the front door, and telling the victims they are with the DEA. When the victims appear to struggle opening the front door, punches and curse words are slung. One of the suspects appears to be armed in the video.

LAPD detectives confirm the incident is under investigation and said they are aware of the video but have been unable to find a police report at this time.

The most recent video follows a string of violent follow-home robberies and armed robberies in the area, including some robberies specifically targeting elderly residents.

Anyone with information on the robberies was asked to contact LAPD Rampart Robbery Det. A. Trimino at 213-484-3631 or Det. E. Ignacio at 213-484- 3627. Calls made during non-business hours or on weekends can be directed to 877-527-3247.

Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.

