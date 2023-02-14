Culver City approves anti-camping ban

An ordinance was approved early Tuesday morning to ban homeless encampments in public places in Culver City.

The ordinance defines camping as setting up tents, huts, and other shelters, but it specifically excludes sleeping bags, blankets, pillows, and similar bedding.

Critics argue the ordinance criminalizes the homeless, while supporters said it will help get those experiencing homelessness into immediate shelter and will keep the streets safer.

In Monday night’s meeting, city council members were split on banning encampments in Culver City’s public spaces. However, after an overnight council meeting, it passed 3-2, with councilmembers Freddy Puza and Yasmine-Imani McMorrin voting against the ban.

The ban is set to go into effect in 30 days while the city works to find alternatives, including housing through Project Homekey and local motels, as well as setting up a designated camping site on a city-owned parking lot.

City officials said police would not be issuing tickets unless there were repeated violations However, Culver City officers would be present during sweeps, which the city calls "cleanups."

Culver City Mayor Albert Vera said the longer the unhoused are living on the streets, the worse the problem gets. He feels with the right approach, the ordinance will get the unhoused better access to services.

