PHOTOS: Skid Row homeless encampment cleanup underway

By FOX 11 Digital Team
Published 
Updated 11:38AM
SkyFOX was over the scene Monday of a homeless encampment cleanup in Skid Row.

LOS ANGELES - A major cleanup effort is underway in Los Angeles' Skid Row neighborhood Monday. 

SkyFOX images from the scene show a heavy police presence with multiple Los Angeles Police Department officers and the Los Angeles Fire Department at the scene. Cleanup crews were seen sweeping and loading a large truck near San Pedro and 5th.

Image 1 of 3

The area - where several tents are seen on the sidewalks - is currently cordoned off by traffic cones and police tape as a large truck is filled with boxes and other miscellaneous items. 

No other details were immediately available. 