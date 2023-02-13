PHOTOS: Skid Row homeless encampment cleanup underway
LOS ANGELES - A major cleanup effort is underway in Los Angeles' Skid Row neighborhood Monday.
SkyFOX images from the scene show a heavy police presence with multiple Los Angeles Police Department officers and the Los Angeles Fire Department at the scene. Cleanup crews were seen sweeping and loading a large truck near San Pedro and 5th.
SkyFOX was over the scene Monday of a homeless encampment cleanup in Skid Row.
The area - where several tents are seen on the sidewalks - is currently cordoned off by traffic cones and police tape as a large truck is filled with boxes and other miscellaneous items.
No other details were immediately available.