CSUN reopens after brief on-campus gun report scare

article

Cal State Northridge is back open after a brief scare involving a report of a possibly armed person on campus.

The university issued a warning on social media around 3:30 p.m. A little after 4:45 p.m., the school announced the campus is no longer under a threat.

Officials did not say how the report surfaced in the first place.

The CSUN campus is back open and fully operational, according to the school's announcement on social media.