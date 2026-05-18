Critical fire weather persists in Southern California

The Brief Critical fire weather remains in effect for portions of Southern California. This comes after two fires broke out in the Antelope Valley over the weekend. Local fre crews on high alert amid gusty winds and low humidity levels.



Dusty winds and dry conditions are keeping fire crews on alert across Southern California.

What we know:

The National Weather Service warned of critical fire weather conditions that will persist in parts of the region due to gusty winds and low humidity levels.

On Monday, elevated to brief critical fire weather conditions will be focused across the LA and Ventura County mountains, Santa Clarita Valley, northern San Fernando Valley and eastern Ventura valleys, where northeast gusts of 25 to 40 mph will overlap with humidity levels between 10% and 20%.

Local perspective:

The persistent dry weather comes after two fires – Corral and Grand — broke out in the Antelope Valley over the weekend.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Corral Fire in Antelope Valley triggers evacuation warnings

Evacuation warnings have been lifted and both fires have since been fully contained.