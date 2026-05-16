Corral Fire in Antelope Valley triggers evacuation warnings

The Brief A fast-moving brush fire has burned approximately 160 acres in the Antelope Valley. Authorities have issued urgent evacuation warnings for zones LAC-E1329, LAC-E1376, LAC-E1639, and LAN-E002. The cause of the fire is under investigation.



A fast-moving brush fire scorched roughly 160 acres in parts of the Antelope Valley on Saturday, prompting emergency officials to issue immediate shelter-in-place orders and evacuation warnings.

What we know:

The fire broke out just after 1:30 p.m. near 110th street and W. Avenue E near the unincorporated Antelope Acres community in Lancaster, authorities said.

Officials have issued evacuation warnings for the following zones:

LAC-E1329

LAC-E1376

LAC-E1639

LAN-E002

A shelter-in-place order has been issued for the following zones:

LAN-E001

To see an evacuation map, tap or click here.

What we don't know:

It's unclear what sparked the wildfire.

Containment percentages have not yet been released, and authorities have not confirmed if any homes or structures have been damaged or destroyed.

What they're saying:

"I am closely monitoring the fast-moving Corral Fire impacting communities in the Antelope Valley," said Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, who represents the area. "Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel are actively responding to protect lives, homes, and property.

"I urgently urge all residents in affected areas to heed every evacuation order and shelter-in-place directive issued by emergency officials. Please remain vigilant, stay informed through official public safety alerts, and do not underestimate the danger posed by rapidly changing fire conditions."

What's next:

The National Weather Service said gusts could reach as high as 60 mph in the Antelope Valley on Saturday.

A Red Flag Warning is in effect until 10 p.m. Saturday for the Antelope Valley and western foothills due to the strong winds and low humidity.

"Moderate to locally strong winds with elevated to locally brief critical weather conditions through Monday," Cal Fire said.