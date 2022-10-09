Crews find body of missing swimmer in Lake Havasu 32 feet underwater

The Mohave County Sheriff's Office found the body of a man who went swimming in Lake Havasu a day later after he never resurfaced.

Rescue divers and crews in the air searched the north basin of the lake for the missing man on Oct. 8, but they were unable to find anyone. Witnesses had told deputies that they had seen the man jump from the boat to go swimming.

"During the incident, winds were gusting in upwards of 40 miles per hour, and waves were over three feet tall," the county sheriff's office said in a statement. "During the search, divers encountered almost zero visibility underwater, with large trees present on the lake bottom."

California man's body found

Sonar technology was used on the morning of Sunday, Oct. 9 in the area of where the man was last seen and around 11:15 a.m., the body of Michael Dean Phan, 47 of Garden Grove, California, was found 32 feet underwater.

"The deceased male was conveyed to the Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office, who will perform the autopsy to determine the cause of death," the sheriff's office said.

Mohave County Sheriff's Office confirms the body of a California man has been found dozens of feet underwater. (Mohave County Sheriff's Office)

