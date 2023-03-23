At least 2 injured in Sun Valley apartment fire

At least two people were injured following an apartment building fire in Sun Valley Thursday.

The fire was reported around 11:46 a.m. at the complex located at 7727 N. Lankershim Boulevard. According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, over 80 firefighters put out the fire in a little over half an hour.

SkyFOX images from the scene show heavy smoke coming from both the second and third floors of the four-story apartment complex. The extent of damage to the unit where the fire started is still being assessed, officials said.

At least two people were transported to the hospital for treatment of serious burn injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.