Crews put out fire in Van Nuys commercial building

Fire crews made quick work of a fire in a commercial building in Van Nuys Wednesday afternoon.

The fire was originally reported around 1:45 p.m. at a building in the 7800 block of North Balboa Boulevard. The structure was a long, one-story building with multiple businesses housed within it.

Flames could be seen flying through the roof as firefighters stood atop the building working to put the blaze out. There was briefly concern about the mobile home park south of the building, but according to the Los Angeles Fire Department, the area was not damaged.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ LAFD crews battle a fire from the roof of a Van Nuys commercial building

While the roof of the affected business seemed to at least partially collapse, Stu Mundel in SkyFOX noted that the adjacent businesses seemed to suffer less damage. LAFD is still determining how much damage those businesses suffered.

More than 75 firefighters put out the blaze in just over half an hour. No injuries were reported. Crews are still working to clean up the scene. Traffic from Stagg Street to Saticoy Street will be impacted as crews clean up hoses.