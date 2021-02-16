Crews rescue 11 people following massive water main break in North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Crews are on the scene of a 48-inch water main break in North Philadelphia.
It happened near West Hunting Park and Wissahickon avenues around 6 p.m. Tuesday. SKYFOX flew over the scene that showed water flooding the streets a vehicle submerged.
SKYFOX flew over the scene Tuesday night.
Almost a dozen people had to be rescued by boat, including workers in a nearby U-Haul building, according to Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel.
"I had to take my glasses off to see. Like wait a minute this can’t be what I’m looking at. It’s like Niagara Falls outside of the window," said Bernard Young. He was inside the U-Haul building in his storage unit when he heard the emergency alarm.
No word on what caused the break at this time. There was a water main break at this exact same location on Sept. 12, 2015.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
