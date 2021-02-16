Crews rescue 11 people following massive water main break in North Philadelphia

Crews are on the scene of a 48-inch water main break in North Philadelphia.

It happened near West Hunting Park and Wissahickon avenues around 6 p.m. Tuesday. SKYFOX flew over the scene that showed water flooding the streets a vehicle submerged.

SKYFOX flew over the scene Tuesday night.

Almost a dozen people had to be rescued by boat, including workers in a nearby U-Haul building, according to Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel.

"I had to take my glasses off to see. Like wait a minute this can’t be what I’m looking at. It’s like Niagara Falls outside of the window," said Bernard Young. He was inside the U-Haul building in his storage unit when he heard the emergency alarm.

No word on what caused the break at this time. There was a water main break at this exact same location on Sept. 12, 2015.

Advertisement

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter