Crews clear debris from rock slide on Malibu Canyon Road

Malibu
MALIBU, Calif. - Crews Tuesday cleared debris from a rock slide in Malibu.

Around 9 a.m., the California Highway Patrol and the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to the rock slide on Malibu Cyn Rd, just north of the tunnel.

Motorists were told to expect delays as the roadway was cleared.

It reopened sometime around 12 p.m. Tuesday.

Additional details were not immediately available.

