Crews battling structure fire in Huntington Park

Emergency crews are battling a commercial building fire in Huntington Park on Monday evening.

Officials say a call came in at about 8:30 p.m.

Firefighters remain in defensive mode as they battle this 3rd alarm fire.

According to fire officials, nearby structures are threatened. About twenty fire engines are on scene.

This is a breaking story