Crews battled large structure fire in Green Meadows area of Los Angeles for 4 hours

About 170 firefighters battled a blaze in a 90,000-square-foot commercial structure in the Green Meadows area of Los Angeles Saturday afternoon.

Officials say it took about four hours to contain the fire.

The fire started at about 2:19 p.m. at 8730 S. Crocker St. and was first reported as having started outside the single-story building and spreading inside, the Los Angeles Fire Department's Brian Humphrey said.

Firefighters first reported it housed a furniture manufacturing business and later discovered the marijuana growing operation inside the series of commercial structures that shared a roof, Humphrey said.

The blaze quickly grew to a greater-alarm fire and 111 firefighters were ordered to work outside the structure and defend surrounding structures as it was too dangerous inside, he said.

The force grew to 148 firefighters when the blaze became a major emergency fire, Humphrey said.

No injuries have been reported.

The fire is currently under investigation.

City News Service contributed to this report.

