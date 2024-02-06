Crewmember falls to death on set of Marvel's 'Wonder Man' in Studio City

article

A crewmember working on Marvel's "Wonder Man" television series died Tuesday in a fall at CBS Radford Studios in Studio City.

Paramedics were sent to the 4000 block of Radford Avenue at about 6:45 a.m. on a report that a man had been injured in a fall, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Juan Carlos Osorio, 41, of Temple City, died at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner.

Osorio fell from "a catwalk," according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

According to Deadline, which first reported the news, Osorio was a rigger.

"Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with his family and friends, and our support is behind the investigation into the circumstances of this accident," a Marvel representative said in a statement to Deadline.

Filming for "Wonder Man" was not in progress at the time of the accident, and the production was halted for the day, Deadline reported.

The series is set to start its production next month following delays caused by last year's WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.