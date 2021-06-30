Cow safely captured after being spotted at La Puente park

A cow has been caught after roaming the streets of La Puente Wednesday afternoon.

SkyFOX was overhead San Angelo Park, in the Avocado Heights area, as law enforcement attempted to capture the animal.

Several parked patrol cars circled around the animal as officers tried to corral the cow, however it escaped between two vehicles.

The cow left the park and began walking on surface streets before officers managed to put a rope around it. The cow was then placed into a vehicle.

It is not known where the cow came from.

Earlier today, a black cow who ran loose under the Pomona (60) Freeway in South El Monte was caught.

This is the third time in about a week that one or more cows have gotten free.

RELATED: Cow who escaped Pico Rivera slaughterhouse arrives at sanctuary

On June 22, 40 bovines escaped a slaughterhouse in Pico Rivera when an employee mistakenly left a door open. The animals stampeded through residential streets, causing some property damage.

One was killed by a sheriff's deputy after charging at a family, and one was recovered two days later in South El Monte, about five miles away, and donated to a local sanctuary. The other 38 cows were recovered and returned to the slaughterhouse, where they were killed.

Advertisement

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

