1 killed in violent 4-vehicle crash in Covina

One man was killed and a second person was hospitalized following a violent multi-vehicle crash in Covina late Monday night.

California Highway Patrol investigators said a 60-year-old San Dimas resident was traveling westbound in a 2001 Audi A4 on Arrow Highway, east of Barranca Avenue, at an unknown rate of speed around 9:30 p.m.

At some point, the driver lost control and crashed into three other vehicles.

The 60-year-old driver was declared dead at the scene and a second driver was transported to the hospital.

No further information was released by authorities and the investigation is ongoing.