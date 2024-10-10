Covina residents face eviction after apartment complex got sold

The Brief: Families in Covina have 60 days to move out of their homes The families received the notice-to-vacate notes after the apartment complex got bought out by a company The sale came after the previous owner died



Longtime residents of a small apartment complex in Covina are in distress after receiving a 60-day notice to vacate their homes.

Jefani Frank, who has lived in the complex for 16 years, shared her emotional turmoil: "I had a panic attack because I've been living here for 16 years."

The eviction notices have left approximately 20 residents scrambling for solutions, including vulnerable seniors like Maria Rivera, who is currently facing health issues. "Sí, necesitamos ayuda… porque no es justo que nos corran," Maria pleaded, emphasizing the urgency of their situation.

The complex, located in the 600 block of East Ruddock Street, was sold to The Gutz Family Corp after the previous owner died. Tenants believed they could continue paying rent, but that's not true. Barbara Balaskas, another resident, expressed her despair.

"I haven't slept since we got this," Balaskas said. "It's taking a toll on everyone here."

Residents describe anger and betrayal as they grapple with the sudden decision.

"You don't think people are just going to come in and do that to you," Barbara reflected.

Initially, there was confusion surrounding the eviction notice, which cited a kitchen remodel. When tenants offered to accommodate the renovation, management reportedly told them, "You guys have to leave; you guys have to vacate."

Attempts to reach The Gutz Family Corp for comment went unanswered. To make matters worse, residents have learned they are ineligible for relocation assistance because the property is located in an unincorporated area of Los Angeles County.

"I just felt defeated," Jefani said. "Even if I find somewhere for my family to go, I feel so bad for everyone else in the complex because they have little kids; they have nowhere to go."

A GoFundMe page has since been launched to help the families. Those looking to help can click here.