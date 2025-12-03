Drunk raccoon found passed out in liquor store bathroom

article

The Brief An employee at a liquor store in Ashland, Virginia found a raccoon passed out on the bathroom floor after an overnight break-in and rampage. The "bandit," identified as a trash panda, caused damage by smashing bottles and collapsing a ceiling tile while consuming alcohol from the bottom shelf. The raccoon was taken into custody by animal control, sobered up, and was safely released back into the wild with no signs of injury.



A masked burglar who caused a chaotic, drunken rampage at a liquor store on Saturday was identified as a raccoon.

What we know:

The incident occurred early on Saturday morning at a closed liquor store in the Ashland, Virginia, area.

According to Samantha Martin, an officer who works at the local animal control, the raccoon fell through one of the ceiling tiles.

An employee at the store found the raccoon, which was described as a "trash panda," passed out on the bathroom floor at the end of its "drunken escapade."

Photos of the aftermath showed smashed bottles of scotch and whiskey from the bottom shelf, a collapsed ceiling tile, and alcohol pooling on the floor.

What they're saying:

"I personally like raccoons," said Martin. "They are funny little critters. He fell through one of the ceiling tiles and went on a full-blown rampage, drinking everything."

"Another day in the life of an animal control officer, I guess," she added.

The Hanover County Animal Protection and Shelter confirmed the happy, albeit cautionary, ending.

They shared, "After a few hours of sleep and zero signs of injury (other than maybe a hangover and poor life choices), he was safely released back to the wild, hopefully having learned that breaking and entering is not the answer," the agency said.

What's next:

The raccoon, having been taken to the animal shelter by Martin and confirmed to have sobered up, was safely released back into the wild.

The Hanover County Animal Protection and Shelter commended Martin for handling the break-in.