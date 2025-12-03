World Series hero Miguel Rojas to return to Dodgers for 2026: Reports
LOS ANGELES - Miguel Rojas is staying in Los Angeles.
According to a report from El Extrabase's Daniel Álvarez-Montes, "Miggy Ro" is coming back to the Los Angeles Dodgers on a 1-year deal. ESPN's Alden Gonzalez reports 2026 is presumably Rojas' final season in MLB and tentatively agreed $5.5 million deal.
Rojas played a massive part in helping the Dodgers capture their second World Series title in a row in 2025. The Dodger infielder completed a game-ending double play to help the Boys in Blue win Game 6 of the World Series against the Toronto Blue Jays.
In the following winner-take-all showdown, he hit a game-tying home run at the plate and then threw a Blue Jays runner out at home from second base to help force the game to extra innings.
The Dodgers, as we all know, ended up winning the game 5-4 and completed their quest to become the first team to win back-to-back World Series titles since the New York Yankees, who completed a three-peat from 1998 to 2000.
The Source: This story referenced reports from El Extrabase's Daniel Álvarez-Montes and ESPN's Alden Gonzalez. The 2025 World Series references mentioned previous FOX 11 coverage of the Fall Classic.