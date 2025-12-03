World Series hero Miguel Rojas to return to Dodgers for 2026: Reports

The Brief Miguel Rojas, who turns 37 in Feb. 2026, will return to the Dodgers on a 1-year deal. According to a report from ESPN's Alden Gonzalez, 2026 will be Rojas' final season in MLB. Rojas played a massive part in helping the Dodgers capture their second World Series title in a row in 2025. The 12-year MLB vet is considered one of, if not the primary, team leader in the Dodger clubhouse.



Miguel Rojas is staying in Los Angeles.

According to a report from El Extrabase's Daniel Álvarez-Montes, "Miggy Ro" is coming back to the Los Angeles Dodgers on a 1-year deal. ESPN's Alden Gonzalez reports 2026 is presumably Rojas' final season in MLB and tentatively agreed $5.5 million deal.

Rojas played a massive part in helping the Dodgers capture their second World Series title in a row in 2025. The Dodger infielder completed a game-ending double play to help the Boys in Blue win Game 6 of the World Series against the Toronto Blue Jays.

In the following winner-take-all showdown, he hit a game-tying home run at the plate and then threw a Blue Jays runner out at home from second base to help force the game to extra innings.

The Dodgers, as we all know, ended up winning the game 5-4 and completed their quest to become the first team to win back-to-back World Series titles since the New York Yankees, who completed a three-peat from 1998 to 2000.