Avoid the 405: Overnight freeway lane closures begin tonight through Sepulveda Pass

The Brief Lane reductions will occur nightly on the 405 Freeway through the Sepulveda Pass starting Monday, Dec. 1 for scheduled Caltrans repair work. The first phase will involve up to two lanes closed overnight (9 p.m. to 6 a.m.) between Wilshire and Skirball Center Drive/Mulholland Drive from Dec. 1-5. Motorists are strongly advised to seek alternate routes or use public transit, as the closures are part of a larger project extending until 2026.



Traffic on the 405 Freeway through the Sepulveda Pass will face several overnight lane reductions starting Monday as Caltrans crews begin scheduled repairs and improvements.

Two Sets of Closures

Timeline:

The first phase of lane reductions will run from Monday, December 1, through Friday, December 5, operating nightly between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m.

The scheduled lane reductions and ramp closures for this period include:

Northbound 405: Up to two lanes between Wilshire Boulevard and Skirball Center Drive/Mulholland Drive will be affected. Up to one lane will also be closed between Sepulveda Boulevard and Victory Boulevard.

Southbound 405: Up to two lanes between Skirball Center Drive/Mulholland Drive and Wilshire Boulevard will be affected.

Ramps and Connectors: The Burbank Boulevard on-ramps to both northbound and southbound I-405 will close, as will the 101 Freeway connectors to both northbound and southbound I-405.

During these initial closures, Caltrans will be installing new concrete barriers, known as K-rails, and performing other median barrier work.

A second set of major reductions will follow, with the roadway being reduced to three lanes in both directions starting at 10 p.m. on December 12 and continuing nightly until 5 a.m. on December 15.

The specific lane and ramp closures for this second phase include:

Northbound 405: The freeway will be reduced to three lanes from just south of the Getty Center Drive/Sepulveda Boulevard off-ramp to just north of Bel Air Crest Road. The Getty Center Drive/Sepulveda Boulevard off-ramp will also be closed.

Southbound 405: The freeway will be reduced to three lanes from the Skirball Center Drive/Mulholland Drive on-ramp to the Getty Center Drive/Sepulveda Boulevard on-ramp.

Ramp Closures: The Getty Center Drive/Sepulveda Boulevard on- and off-ramps will be closed, as will the Skirball Center Drive/Mulholland Drive on-ramp.

The Pavement Rehabilitation Project

Big picture view:

The work is part of the $143.7 million I-405 Pavement Rehabilitation Project. The project is designed to improve safety and mobility along the 405 between Van Nuys and Westwood, as well as extend the life of the pavement.

Extended weekend lane reductions are anticipated to occur every two weeks along various sections of the 405.

Approximately 25 such closures and lane reductions are expected while work on the project continues.

Suggested Alternate Routes

What you can do:

Motorists are advised that they will likely experience intermittent lane closures as the work continues and are strongly advised to seek alternate routes or use public transportation during the closures.

Suggested alternate routes include:

Traveling north on Sepulveda Boulevard and then east/north on Skirball Center Drive to the onramp to the northbound 405.

Traveling south on Sepulveda Boulevard to the onramp to southbound 405 at Getty Center Drive.

Schedule Stability

What we don't know:

The schedule is subject to change due to weather conditions or operational issues.