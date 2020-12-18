IRS warns of new COVID-related scam

IRS warns of new COVID-related scam

The Internal Revenue Service, state tax agencies and the tax industry on Wednesday warned of a new text scam created by thieves that attempts to trick people into disclosing bank account information under the guise of receiving the $1,200 Economic Impact Payment.   

Concerns over unemployment fraud prompts action in California

Concerns over unemployment fraud prompts action in California

 At least 350,000 debit cards filled with money for unemployment benefits in California have been frozen because of suspected fraud, state officials said, revealing how prevalent the problem has become now that the state has paid more than $105 billion in benefits since March.

California to halt unemployment claims for 2 weeks

California to halt unemployment claims for 2 weeks

Officials say California will not accept new unemployment claims for the next two weeks as the state works to prevent fraud and reduce a backlog as more than 2 million people are out of work statewide during the coronavirus pandemic.

California legislators urge for emergency audit of EDD

California legislators urge for emergency audit of EDD

In a very unusual move California legislators, who are off session till January, have come together to call for an emergency audit of the California Employment Development Department (EDD).    FOX 11’s Christina Gonzalez has been following up on the complaints; many coming from FOX 11 viewers who are helping us share their stories.

Claims of fraud multiply at California EDD

Claims of fraud multiply at California EDD

FOX 11 brought you a story on Tuesday about apparent fraud involving the Employment Development Department and that got the attention of some of our viewers.

Payment Protection Program loans may come with too many stipulations

Payment Protection Program loans may come with too many stipulations

The second round of federal stimulus money for small businesses is about to be doled out but when businesses do get that money to try to stay afloat, they run into a host of other problems. In our look at bringing back business, Sandra Endo explains how the PPP loan may come with too many stipulations.

LA County jobless rate holds steady in December

LA County jobless rate holds steady in December

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in Los Angeles County held steady at 4.4% in December, compared to the previous month, the state Employment Development Department reported Friday.