California may have paid out-of-state inmates job benefits
More than $40 million in California funding intended to help people left jobless by the coronavirus pandemic probably went to inmates in out-of-state jails and prisons, officials said.
EDD fraud, theft on the rise during COVID-19 pandemic
As more Americans became unemployed during the COVID-19 pandemic, EDD fraud and theft skyrocketed.
Pasadena man accused of buying Maserati with stolen CARES Act funds faces federal charges
An arraignment was scheduled Friday for a Pasadena man who faces federal charges after he allegedly used stolen identities to steal unemployment insurance benefits and then used the funds to purchase a Maserati SUV.
IRS warns of new COVID-related scam
The Internal Revenue Service, state tax agencies and the tax industry on Wednesday warned of a new text scam created by thieves that attempts to trick people into disclosing bank account information under the guise of receiving the $1,200 Economic Impact Payment.
27 arrested for alleged unemployment benefits fraud in Torrance since Sept. 10
More than two dozen people have been arrested since Sept. 10 in Torrance for alleged unemployment benefits fraud and identity theft, police reported Wednesday.
Concerns over unemployment fraud prompts action in California
At least 350,000 debit cards filled with money for unemployment benefits in California have been frozen because of suspected fraud, state officials said, revealing how prevalent the problem has become now that the state has paid more than $105 billion in benefits since March.
Woman accused of stealing several identities to fraudulently obtain EDD unemployment benefits
A woman was arrested at a Riverside courthouse last week for allegedly stealing several identities to fraudulently obtain EDD unemployment benefits, authorities said Monday.
'EDD' rapper faces federal charges for unemployment insurance fraud
An up and coming rapper who boasted in a YouTube music video for his song "EDD", which is about getting rich from committing unemployment benefits fraud was arrested Friday in Los Angeles on federal charges of carrying out that very scheme
Homeless Orange County family living in bus still waiting to get EDD checks
Many of the stories you see on FOX 11 News and Good Day LA are the result of people reaching out to us via our social media channels. They are all worthy stories, but this one was particularly touching - at least to us.
California to halt unemployment claims for 2 weeks
Officials say California will not accept new unemployment claims for the next two weeks as the state works to prevent fraud and reduce a backlog as more than 2 million people are out of work statewide during the coronavirus pandemic.
EDD scams on the rise, dozens arrested in Beverly Hills
Beverly Hills...famous stores, fancy cars, and these days it's ground zero for scammers ripping off other peoples' unemployment benefits to buy expensive things for themselves.
44 arrested, 129 EDD credit cards seized as Beverly Hills police crack down on fraud
The Beverly Hills police are cracking down on fraud and identity theft.
California legislators urge for emergency audit of EDD
In a very unusual move California legislators, who are off session till January, have come together to call for an emergency audit of the California Employment Development Department (EDD). FOX 11’s Christina Gonzalez has been following up on the complaints; many coming from FOX 11 viewers who are helping us share their stories.
Claims of fraud multiply at California EDD
FOX 11 brought you a story on Tuesday about apparent fraud involving the Employment Development Department and that got the attention of some of our viewers.
EDD payment fraud suspected in California
If you have not received your unemployment money, it may have ended up in someone else’s mailbox.
Lawmakers take aim at Newsom, demand EDD reform after a million unemployment claims go unanswered
If you have not received your unemployment check, you are not alone. The backlog, according to EDD officials, is more than a million claims. The department admits they are overwhelmed and have been given until next month to clear the problem, but a group of state legislators are saying enough is enough.
Several people report EDD cards being stolen
Times are tough and money is tight for so many. Now, imagine waiting for unemployment benefits, only to realize, the EDD card was stolen and your money is gone.
Payment Protection Program loans may come with too many stipulations
The second round of federal stimulus money for small businesses is about to be doled out but when businesses do get that money to try to stay afloat, they run into a host of other problems. In our look at bringing back business, Sandra Endo explains how the PPP loan may come with too many stipulations.
People, businesses struggling to survive due to failing economy during COVID-19 crisis
Economists like to talk about numbers, but behind the numbers are people.
LA County jobless rate holds steady in December
The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in Los Angeles County held steady at 4.4% in December, compared to the previous month, the state Employment Development Department reported Friday.