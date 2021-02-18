COVID-19 tests, not to be confused with vaccine, in LA to be available without appointment next week

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Beginning next week, Angelenos will no longer need an appointment to get a COVID-19 test -- not to be confused with vaccine -- at Los Angeles sites, Mayor Eric Garcetti announced Thursday.

"Since we became the first big city in America to offer universal testing, free to everyone with or without symptoms, we've tested more times than there are people in the city of Los Angeles, over four million tests across 14 city-run sites, 136 nursing facilities and over 150 mobile sites we've set up around the city," Garcetti said during his COVID-19 briefing.

People seeking a test starting next week will be able to show up to any testing site Monday through Saturday between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. While people wait in line, they'll be able to register for test, and all they need to bring is their insurance information or identification if they don't have insurance.

Garcetti did not specify which day next week appointment-free testing will begin.

People wanting to plan in advance can still sign up for an appointment in advance.

Appointments can be made at and a list of testing sites is available at corona-virus.la/covid-19-testing.

