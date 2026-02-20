Jaylen Brown reacts to Beverly Hills apology: 'You embarrassed me'

The Brief The city of Beverly Hills apologized to Jaylen Brown after police shut down his NBA All-Star weekend panel event. City officials admitted their earlier statement claiming a permit had been denied was inaccurate. Brown said the incident caused financial and reputational harm, writing, "You embarrassed me and my brand."



The city of Beverly Hills has issued an apology to Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown after police shut down his panel event during NBA All-Star weekend.

What we know:

The 2024 NBA Finals MVP posted video of the incident to his nearly 4 million Instagram followers.

In the video, Brown is seen speaking with a Beverly Hills police officer who arrived at a home to shut down the event.

"I’m trying to just get some answers because we paid a lot of money for this and we’re not really getting a clear reason why we got to shut it down," Brown said.

"Well, you applied for a permit, the permit was denied and you guys still have the event," the officer responded.

Brown replied, "The owner didn’t say we needed a permit. And it’s not a party, we’re just doing a panel."

"It’s beyond my pay grade, they want it shut down," the officer said.

In the video, Brown said several high-profile guests and streamers were attending the event, which was shut down around 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 14.

"I know I play for the Celtics, and I know we in LA. But hey, I didn’t think y’all was gonna do me like this," Brown added, referencing the longtime rivalry between the Celtics and Lakers.

Brown later apologized to those who were livestreaming the panel.

The Beverly Hills Police Department initially released a statement on Facebook saying an event permit had been applied for and denied due to previous violations associated with events at the address. The department also said organizers proceeded despite the denial and invited hundreds of guests.

What they're saying:

On Thursday, Beverly Hills city officials issued a public apology and corrected the earlier statement regarding the event at 410 Trousdale Place involving Brown and the Jannard family.

"Upon further internal review, the City has determined that its prior public communication contained inaccurate information. Specifically, no permit application was submitted nor denied for the event and the residence does not have any prior related violations on record. The City takes full accountability for the internal error that resulted in the inaccurate statement being distributed and is working to ensure it does not happen again," the statement said.

"The City’s previous statement about the weekend event at the Trousdale home was inaccurate, and on behalf of the City, I would like to apologize to Jaylen Brown and the Jannard family," City Manager Nancy Hunt-Coffey said. "The City has a responsibility to its residents and neighborhoods to ensure adherence to established regulations for events held at private residences. These are designed to support the safety and welfare of neighbors and attendees. City staff observed circumstances that were believed to be city code violations and for that reason alone, the event was ended."

The city said it is committed to exploring opportunities for collaboration with the Jannard family and Brown on future community-focused events.

Jaylen Brown responds: ‘You embarrassed me and my brand'

Brown acknowledged the apology but said the damage had already been done.

"Thank you for the apology, but damage is already done and I can’t recreate that moment again and what about resources/partners lost? In a moment that was supposed to be celebrated you embarrassed me and my brand," Brown wrote on X.

Jaylen Brown Enterprises Inc. later issued a statement saying no proof of any alleged violation was produced to the homeowner, Brown’s team or legal counsel.

"Without observation, documentation, or confirmed violations, enforcement action based on belief alone raises serious due-process concerns," the statement said.

The statement added that the private residential gathering "was interrupted without substantiated cause, resulting in significant financial and reputational harm."

What's next:

Brown will return to Los Angeles this weekend when the Celtics face the Lakers on Saturday afternoon at Crypto.com Arena in downtown LA.