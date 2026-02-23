Encampment keeps returning to busy Westwood intersection after city cleanup efforts

The Brief Homeless encampments continue to return to the busy area of Santa Moncia and Westwood boulevards after repeated cleanups by the city. Councilwoman Katy Yaroslavsky's office said they are working on signage that would designate the intersection a no-camping zone.



A notorious homeless encampment at one of the busiest intersections in Westwood is back after city crews cleared it several times, underscoring what neighbors describe as a persistent cleanup-and-return cycle.

When crews swept the area last month, the site was cleared of tents and debris. But within hours, people had returned. Nearby residents say that pattern has repeated several times since.

On Monday night, multiple people were seen sleeping at the intersection near Santa Monica Boulevard and Westwood Boulevard. Trash and items including bottles, furniture, scrap metal and other debris were scattered around the sidewalk.

What they're saying:

"I mean, we’ve been here. We haven’t left yet," said Larry, who said he has lived on the street for about five years.

Another man, Derek, said people continue coming back because they feel safer there.

"It’s the safest place to be where you’re not disturbing the front of a business," he said.

Both men said they’ve been offered shelter in the past. Derek said offers are frequent but declined them, while Larry said he prefers to stay outside to help others living on the street.

Local perspective:

Neighbors and workers nearby say the situation has become increasingly concerning.

"It’s turning into a nightmare, really," said Paul Spurrier, who lives and works in the area. "It’s like wow, welcome to L.A. This is supposed to be one of the nicer areas."

During reporting at the scene, a person appeared to be sleeping beneath a patio umbrella belonging to a nearby Peet's Coffee location. Trash, food containers and what looked like a makeshift weapon made from plant material were also visible.

City crews are expected to clear the area again, though neighbors say encampments often return shortly afterward.

A spokesperson for Katy Yaroslavsky said the council office is working on signage that would designate the intersection a no-camping zone. Once signs are installed, officials say enforcement could begin.