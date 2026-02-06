Costco Camarillo gets opening timeline

The Brief An appeals court upheld the city’s approval of the Camarillo Costco, effectively ending a years-long legal battle by local opponents. The gas station is projected to open as early as April, with the 160,000-square-foot warehouse slated for completion by year-end. The opposition group, Ventura County Citizens Against Mega Gas, confirmed they do not plan to seek a California Supreme Court review.



The long-awaited Costco development in Camarillo has cleared its final legal hurdle, paving the way for a grand opening set for later this year.

What we know:

Earlier this week, a California appeals court sided with the City of Camarillo, allowing the large-scale project to move forward, the VC Star reports.

Local opposition group Ventura County Citizens Against Mega Gas had tried to block the development, arguing that the city needed to conduct a more detailed environmental study.

However, the court ruled that there was no proof that the project—including its large gas station—would cause significant new harm to the environment.

What they're saying:

Regarding the court's dismissal of their environmental concerns, the justices wrote in their opinion: "We are not persuaded. Substantial evidence does not support a fair argument that changed circumstances would produce new significant environmental impacts."

The other side:

"I'm very disappointed, but I can't say I'm surprised," VCCAMG member Kristen Kessler told the publication, noting that the group was small and faced broad community support for the store. "I think unfortunately, a lot of people wanted it," Kessler added.

Big picture view:

Just last month, FOX 11 showed you a first look at construction in the area west of the Camarillo Town Center, just south of 101 Freeway at the Springville exit.

Heavy machinery was visible across the unfinished terrain, secured by a chain-link fence and privacy mesh. At that time, the gas station canopy was up, even donning the signature red Costco Wholesale logo.

The facility will feature a 32-pump gas station, food court, bakery, pharmacy, optical and hearing centers, and an on-site tire service center.

Additionally, an estimated 900 parking spaces, including dedicated stalls for EV charging, are reportedly in the works.

The project is reportedly expected to bring about 900 new jobs to the region.

The backstory:

Plans for the new warehouse were first announced back in 2022.

According to the city, Costco representatives conducted demographic studies that showed Camarillo is "a place they need to be in order to serve the large membership pool."

During the initial announcement, the company anticipated opening the new warehouse in "mid-to-late 2024."

Costco currently operates warehouses in the neighboring cities of Oxnard, Simi Valley, and Westlake Village.

What's next:

Kessler told the VC Star that the group has no further plans for litigation.

With the legal challenge exhausted, construction at the Springville Drive exit will move into high gear.

Residents can expect to see significant site activity as construction continues.