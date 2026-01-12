Costco Camarillo warehouse and gas station construction now visible at site

The Brief Construction is underway for the new 160,000-square-foot Costco warehouse and gas station at the west end of the Camarillo Town Center. The site will reportedly feature at least 32 fuel pumps, 900 parking spaces with EV charging, and is expected to create roughly 900 new jobs for the local community. The official opening date is unknown, as Costco corporate policy prevents the company from commenting on locations opening more than three months in the future.



Camarillo’s highly anticipated Costco is finally coming to life as crews move forward with construction on the 160,000-square-foot site.

What we know:

Located at the west end of the Camarillo Town Center, just south of the 101 Freeway at the Springville exit and west of Home Depot, the new Costco site is currently seeing steady construction progress.

Heavy machinery is visible across the unfinished terrain, which is currently secured by a chain-link fence and privacy mesh.

While the gas station canopy has been erected and now features the signature red Costco Wholesale logo, the fuel pumps have not yet been fully installed or made operational.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Photo courtesy FOX 11

Big picture view:

The facility will reportedly feature a gas station with at least 32 fuel pumps, as well as all standard Costco services such as bakery; food court; pharmacy, optical, and hearing aid centers; and an on-site tire service center.

Additionally, an estimated 900 parking spaces, including dedicated stalls for EV charging, are reportedly in the works.

The project is reportedly expected to bring about 900 new jobs to the area.

The backstory:

Plans for the new warehouse were first announced back in 2022.

According to the city, Costco representatives conducted demographic studies that showed Camarillo is "a place they need to be in order to serve the large membership pool."

During the initial announcement, the company anticipated opening the new warehouse in "mid-to-late 2024."

Costco operates warehouses in the neighboring cities of Oxnard, Simi Valley, and Westlake Village.

By the numbers:

Analysis of the data showed over a 12-month period, an estimated 37,000 Camarillo residents visited the Oxnard store with 387,000 total visits, while 13,000 residents visited the Westlake store with 90,000 total visits. About 6,000 residents visited the Simi Valley store with a total 13,000 visits.

What they're saying:

"The economic development potential Costco brings to Camarillo is phenomenal," stated City Manager Greg Ramirez during the initial announcement. "We are proud of the work and excellent customer service our staff provides to the business and development community that make deals like this possible."

"Recapturing this leakage out of the community will bolster the City’s already strong sales tax revenues, and this development is estimated to quickly become one of the top ten sales tax generators for the City," he added.

What we don't know:

It's unclear when the Camarillo store will open.

FOX 11 reached out to Costco for additional details but was told the company "cannot comment on locations that will be opening more than three months from today."