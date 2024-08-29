Cosm Dome in Inglewood offers immersive fan experience
INGLEWOOD, Calif. - Cosm in Inglewood is located in the heart of the sports and entertainment hub, next to SoFi Stadium.
With wall-to-wall LED screens, it offers experiences in shaded reality, merging visuals and the energy of the crowd to make fans feel like they have the best seats in the house at the most sought-after events around the globe.
Cosm also has gourmet food and drinks and has the following showings for August:
- Aug. 26-30 - US Open Tennis
- Aug. 31 - Clemson vs. Georgia
- Aug. 31 - Notre Dame vs. Texas A&M
Good Day LA visited Cosm, and spoke with the Head of Marketing, Mazen Alawar.
