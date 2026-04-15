Speeding Corvette goes airborne off 60 Freeway, crashes into LA County Maserati dealership
CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif. - A high-speed solo vehicle crash sent a Corvette flying off the 60 Freeway early Wednesday morning, landing at a luxury car dealership in the City of Industry and causing extensive property damage.
What we know:
It happened at around 1:45 a.m. on the eastbound side of the 60 Freeway near the Azusa Avenue exit.
According to the California Highway Patrol, the blue Corvette veered off the roadway, went airborne, and flipped before coming to a rest at a Maserati dealership.
The impact snapped a concrete light pole at its base, took out 30 feet of chain-link fencing, and smashed several large dealership windows.
Despite the severity of the crash, authorities said the driver and passenger were not injured.
What we don't know:
Investigators have not yet determined the exact speed of the vehicle at the time of the crash or if drugs or alcohol played a role in the driver losing control.
It remains unclear if any of the luxury vehicles inside or on the dealership lot were damaged from the flying debris or the Corvette's impact.
What's next:
The CHP is continuing its investigation into the cause of the collision.
The dealership is expected to begin repairs on the damaged fencing, light pole, and windows later today.
The Source: This report is based on official statements provided by the California Highway Patrol.