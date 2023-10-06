Cook's Corner mass shooting: Video of incident released by OC authorities

WARNING: The details below are graphic and may be triggering to viewers.

The Orange County Sheriff's Department released the videos of the mass shooting at Cook's Corner bar and restaurant in Trabuco Canyon, where a gunman killed three people and injured six others before being fatally shot by authorities.

This video release marks just over a month since the fatal incident occurred.

The video begins with audio recordings of the multiple 911 calls citing shots fired at Cook's Corner, which is followed by security camera footage positioned outside the restaurant. In the video, patrons can be seen running for cover, as the suspect runs out to the parking lot holding what appears to be two guns.

The body cam footage shows officers arriving at the scene at Cook's Corner. Authorities can be seen spotting the gunman near a tree in the restaurant's parking lot just ahead. The video shows what appears to be the gunman – who has since been identified as former cop John Snowling – taking the first shot at the group of responding deputies. The deputies take cover behind their vehicles, when another round of shots is fired in their direction.

If you're in distress due to recent incidents of mass violence, please know that there is help is available. Talk to experienced counselors at the Disaster Distress Helpline for 24/7 emotional support. Call or text 1-800-985-5990. Click here for additional resources.

At this point, deputies begin to fire back at the gunman. Shots at each other are exchanged, until authorities seem to deem it safe to approach. Upon approaching Snowling, it can be seen in the video that he is down. Deputies confirm that he is the gunman in the video.

The final portion of the video shows deputies' dashboard cam video of the shooting, which appears to confirm all that occurred on the body cam video from a slightly different vantage point.

The OC Sheriff's Department released this video in order to "foster greater public trust" with the community they serve. They also added that no conclusions can be drawn about whether deputies acted in accordance with the law until the investigation is complete. The video, which is very graphic and is not suitable for viewers of all ages, can be viewed by clicking the link here.

The investigation involving the deputy-involved shooting is handled by the Orange County District Attorney's Office.

On Aug. 23, Snowling, a retired Ventura Police Department sergeant, entered Cook's Corner carrying two handguns, according to officials.

According to the sheriff's department, Snowling walked directly up to his estranged wife and shot her once in the jaw. Marie survived her injuries.

Are you or someone you know a recent survivor of domestic violence? Help is available. Los Angeles County has a hotline, which can be reached at 1-800-978-3600. A national hotline can be reached at 1-800-799-7233.

Snowling then began shooting at other patrons in the bar.

He killed Tonya Clark, 49, of Scottsdale, Arizona, Glen Sprowl Jr., 53, of Stanton, and John Leehey, 67, of Irvine.