Cook's Corner to reopen Friday, Sept. 1, a week after OC bar was at center of mass shooting

Cook's Corner is reopening Friday, more than a week after the popular Trabuco Canyon bar was at the center of a horrific mass shooting.

The bar made the announcement on its social media page saying it will have a soft reopening Friday, September 1 at 11 a.m.

Cook's Corner also plans to hold fundraisers for the shooting victims from the Aug. 23 shooting but did not give exact dates on when that will happen. The restaurant's owner explained the decision to reopen is to bring the family back together.

A vigil will be held Wednesday, September 6 at 7 p.m. at the Library of the Canyons in Silverado.

The announcement comes a week after a former cop went into the bar during its weekly "Spaghetti Night" and opened fire at his estranged wife and shot at random people inside and outside of the business. The horrific shooting left three people dead and six others injured.

COOK'S CORNER SHOOTING

The three people killed in the shooting were later identified as 49-year-old Tonya Clark, 53-year-old Glen Sprowl Jr. and 67-year-old John Leehey.

The suspect's estranged wife survived the shooting. The alleged gunman, identified as John Snowling, died in a deputy-involved shooting.

Since the shooting took place, GoFundMe pages have been launched for families of the shooting victims and survivors. Those interested in helping can click here for more information.