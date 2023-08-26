Cook's Corner mass shooting: How to help the victims

If you're in distress due to recent incidents of mass violence, please know that there is help is available. Talk to experienced counselors at the Disaster Distress Helpline for 24/7 emotional support. Call or text 1-800-985-5990. Click here for additional resources.

TRABUCO CANYON, Calif. — Family and friends are raising money to help the victim of a mass shooting at Cook's Corner bar in Trabuco Canyon this week.

Three innocent people were killed, and six others were injured on Wednesday, Aug. 23, when shots rang out at the popular Orange County biker bar. The shooting happened after 7 p.m. that night, when officials said John Snowling, a retired Ventura Police sergeant, walked into the bar with multiple handguns and shot at his estranged wife Marie Snowling, before firing at random. Orange County Sheriff Don Barnes explained that Marie Snowling had filed for divorce shortly before Wednesday's shooting.

On Friday, the Orange County Sheriff's Department identified the three victims killed in the Cook's Corner mass shooting: John Leehy, 67, Tonya Clark, 49, and Glen Sprowl Jr., 53. John Snowling was also killed in a confrontation with deputies during the shooting.

Clark had just moved back to Orange County from Scottsdale, Arizona, and was celebrating her birthday at Cook's Corner with her boyfriend Brian Stoner that night, her loved ones wrote on GoFundMe.

"She and Brian spent a special day celebrating, which ended with a birthday dinner at their favorite local spot, Cook's Corner," Stoner's sister Jen Hartry wrote. "They finished their dinner together and later that evening friends were going to surprise her with a birthday cake. That moment never happened, as her life was tragically cut short by a gunman. A horrific and completely devastating act."

Clark, a single mother according to Hartry, leaves behind a 13-year-old son. Information on a GoFundMe campaign for her and her son can be found here.

Six people – including Marie Snowling – were taken to the hospital after the shooting. Marie Snowling was being treated at UCI Medical Center in Orange, and is expected to survive. An unidentified man who was shot in the chest was in critical condition at a Mission Viejo hospital. Four other men suffered lesser injuries, including Tomas De La Rosa, a cook at the restaurant, who was shot in the arm. Liz Paula Glidewell, a friend of De La Rosa's, wrote on GoFundMe that the cook is recovering, but he will need help to cover his medical expenses.

"His surgery on Thursday appears to be successful but he will have long road to recovery." Glidewell wrote. "We would like to be able to help Tomas and his family out during this time. If you find it in your heart (and would) like to help him out, it would be greatly appreciated."

His GoFundMe campaign can be found here.

A third GoFundMe campaign was set up to help one of the restaurant's waitresses, Savannah Hopkins, who is five months pregnant. According to Hopkins' sister-in-law, Hopkins was spared from the shooting after she begged John Snowling for her life.

Hopkins was not apparently injured in the shooting, but according to her GoFundMe campaign, he truck was shot at while she was ducking inside.

"Her windows ar all shattered and she has no insurance to cover the damages," her sister-in-law Kylee Brown, wrote. "We were hesitant to ask for help but Savannah is 21, and five months pregnant and was already struggling financially." Brown wrote that Hopkins was "traumatized from seeing her her coworkers and others … injured and scared to go back to work."

More info on her GoFundMe campaign can be found here.

On Friday, Saddleback Church hosted a prayer service and vigil for the victims that included a procession of motorcyclists.

"This tragedy has left many friends and family members devastated, and many more members of the community shocked and dismayed," church pastor Andy Wood said. "This is a time we can come together and ask God for comfort and healing."

Barnes said Snowling — who apparently has residences in Camarillo, Orange County and Ohio — traveled from Ohio to Southern California, then made his way to Cook's Corner, where he knew his estranged wife would be. Wednesday night was the well-known spaghetti night at Cook's Corner.

It was unclear how long Snowling had been in the Orange County area or if he had been following his estranged wife's movements. But Barnes said it was clear Snowling knew she was at Cook's Corner Wednesday night. He said that according to witnesses, Snowling walked directly up to her and shot her without saying anything.

City News Service contributed to this report.