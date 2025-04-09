Serial child molester in Ventura County gets 480-year sentence

article

The Brief Marcelino Arias Arca, of Oxnard, was sentenced to 480 years to life in prison for molesting two child victims. This follows his conviction on six felony counts of lewd acts upon a child and multiple victim allegations. The abuse occurred between 2005 and 2014, involving victims under the age of 14, whom Arca accessed through a familial relationship, officials said.



An Oxnard man convicted of molesting young family members over several years was sentenced to 480 years to life in prison, Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko announced in a statement Tuesday.

What we know:

Marcelino Arias Arca, 68, of Oxnard, was sentenced on April 7 following his conviction on March 5.

According to the DA's office, Arca was convicted of six felony counts of lewd acts upon a child, with the jury confirming multiple victims and prior convictions.

Officials said the crimes occurred between 2005 and 2014, involving two victims under the age of 14.

Arca had previously been convicted of molestation in 1988, and he gained access to the victims through a familial relationship, according to court documents.

The backstory:

Arca's prior convictions for child molestation date back to 1988, for which he served time in prison.

The victims reported the abuse to a trusted family member years later, leading to the current charges.

What they're saying:

"Decades ago, this defendant went to prison for sexually abusing a child. When given a second chance, he chose not to change—instead, he went on to sexually abuse two more children, this time within his own family," Senior Deputy District Attorney Ben Moreno said.

"This sentence reflects the severe and lasting harm he caused and sends a clear message that child sexual abuse will not be tolerated, especially by repeat offenders."

