Convenience store robberies in Rosemead, Temple City possibly connected: LASD

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department believes two convenience stores were hit by the same armed robbers.

The first holdup happened around 9:40 p.m. Wednesday at a Circle K in Temple City. Two men wearing black hats, masks and black clothing got away with cash.

Suspects matching that description hit a 7-Eleven in Rosemead less than two hours later, according to authorities.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call law enforcement.