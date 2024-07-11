Expand / Collapse search

Convenience store robberies in Rosemead, Temple City possibly connected: LASD

July 11, 2024
2 gas station robberies may be connected: LASD

Authorities believe the robberies in Temple City and Rosemead were hit by the same suspects.

LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department believes two convenience stores were hit by the same armed robbers. 

The first holdup happened around 9:40 p.m. Wednesday at a Circle K in Temple City. Two men wearing black hats, masks and black clothing got away with cash. 

Suspects matching that description hit a 7-Eleven in Rosemead less than two hours later, according to authorities. 

No injuries were reported. 

Anyone with information is asked to call law enforcement.