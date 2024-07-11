Convenience store robberies in Rosemead, Temple City possibly connected: LASD
LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department believes two convenience stores were hit by the same armed robbers.
The first holdup happened around 9:40 p.m. Wednesday at a Circle K in Temple City. Two men wearing black hats, masks and black clothing got away with cash.
Suspects matching that description hit a 7-Eleven in Rosemead less than two hours later, according to authorities.
No injuries were reported.
Anyone with information is asked to call law enforcement.