Wrong-way driver crashes on 405 Freeway near Getty Center

At least one person was injured when a pickup crashed head on with another vehicle Thursday on the 405 Freeway near the Getty Center in Brentwood.

The crash was reported around 2:30 a.m. on the northbound freeway near Getty Center Drive where California Highway Patrol officers learned the driver of the pickup was driving northbound in the southbound lane and collided with at least one other vehicle, CHP Officer Sean Lough told City News Service.

According to reports from the scene, at least one person was trapped in one of the vehicles and Los Angeles Fire Department personnel were called to free them.

Both vehicles sustained significant front end damage in the collision.

The name, gender and age of the injured victim were not immediately known.

The crashed closed all lanes of the northbound freeway and the CHP issued a SigAlert while they investigated the crash.