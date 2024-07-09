Deputies responding to 'domestic incident' in San Juan Capistrano involved in shooting

A homicide investigation is underway in San Juan Capistrano where deputies were involved in a shooting that occurred during a response to a domestic violence call Tuesday, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Department.

Authorities responded to the 32000 block of Alipaz Street where deputies initially responded to a report of a domestic incident around 7:30 a.m.

It's unclear at this time how many people were injured, including any sheriff's deputies.

SkyFOX images from the scene show several deputies on the scene at the mobile home park as the investigation continues.

Suspect information was not released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.