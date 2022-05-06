Construction site collapse in Long Beach leaves multiple people hurt

article

Crews are picking up the pieces after a part of a construction site collapsed in Long Beach.

The Long Beach Fire Department responded to a call from the Long Beach port a little after 2 p.m. Friday.

Two people were hurt but did not need to be taken to the hospital and one person fell in the water but is now OK, according to firefighters.

One other person suffered serious injuries and was taken to the hospital.

Officials did not specify how the collapse happened.