Congresswoman seeks to impeach Biden over Afghanistan crisis

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., introduced a trio of impeachment resolutions against President Joe Biden on Friday, calling for him to be removed from office over his handling of the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan and other alleged offenses.

The freshman congresswoman accused Biden of "dereliction of duty" following the Taliban’s takeover, alleging he "failed to secure the extraction of thousands of American civilians and Afghan Allies" and "armed our enemies" by leaving U.S. military equipment in the country.

Greene also introduced resolutions targeting Biden’s handling of the crisis at the southern border and his extension of a ban on residential evictions despite concerns about the move’s legality.

"In seven short months, Joe Biden has caused America to lose the respect of the entire world. The evidence is clear and his actions are so egregious that he must be impeached," Greene said in a statement.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Republican lawmakers have stepped up their criticism of Biden since the Taliban retook power in Afghanistan. Earlier in the day, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said the president "deserves to be impeached" if any American citizens or Afghan allies who assisted U.S. forces are left behind as the military withdraws from Afghanistan.

The impeachment resolutions are highly unlikely to gain traction in Congress. White House representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Greene has courted controversy since her election to Congress. In February, House Democrats voted to remove Greene from her committee assignments amid concerns over her past remarks, including support for QAnon conspiracies, claims that mass school schoolings were staged, and calls for violence against Democratic lawmakers. Republican leadership has been critical of her past remarks but opposed the move to strip her assignments.

In August, Greene was suspended from Twitter for seven days after she wrote that vaccines were "failing" and should not be given FDA approval.

Advertisement

More @ FoxNews.com