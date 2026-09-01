Concerns grow over graffiti, crime at future $82M Sixth Street PARC

The Brief Neighbors are raising concerns about graffiti, crime and potential homeless encampments at the future Sixth Street PARC. Residents are petitioning for a 41.18 no-camping zone around the 12-acre park. City officials are developing plans for the park’s security, maintenance and day-to-day management.



Los Angeles' newest multimillion-dollar park isn't even open yet, but neighbors are already raising concerns about graffiti, crime and potential homeless encampments.

The Sixth Street PARC — Park, Arts and River Connectivity — is a 12-acre project stretching from the Arts District to Boyle Heights.

The $82 million public investment will include playgrounds, a soccer field, green space and other recreational amenities.

But with construction still underway, graffiti is already visible in parts of the site.

"Some of it's kind of arty, but most of it is crap," said Tom Trafelet, a concerned neighbor.

Margarita Amador, another neighbor, said she worries the park could become another MacArthur Park.

"We definitely don't want a MacArthur Park duplication. We foresee that happening," Amador said.

Neighbors push for 41.18 no-camping zone

Trafelet recently started a petition calling on city leaders to establish a 41.18 no-camping zone around the park. The petition has already gathered hundreds of signatures, according to organizers.

Neighbors say they want to be able to use the new park without worrying about encampments or crime.

"We want to be able to enjoy our soccer field. We want to be able to enjoy our splash pad," Amador said.

Trafelet said he believes a 41.18 designation would help protect the new public space.

"People will say 41.18 — oh, it displaces people. But there's nobody here. We want to keep it that way," he said.

Concerns extend to the Sixth Street Bridge

Much of the new park sits underneath the Sixth Street Bridge — an area that has already faced problems including copper wire theft and street takeovers.

Earlier this year, Los Angeles police showed FOX 11 where thieves had ripped out copper wiring from the nearly $600 million bridge, leaving portions without lighting.

On Tuesday, FOX 11 found lights next to the new park that appeared to be out.

Amador said she worries problems on the bridge could eventually spill into the new park.

"Absolutely. Yes. There's more space to do it right," she said.

City working on security and management plan

The city's Bureau of Engineering, which is building the PARC, says construction remains active and there is no firm completion date yet.

The agency expects construction to be completed before the end of the year.

The timeline for removing construction fencing is still being finalized as part of the park's opening and operating plan.

Once the park opens and the grand opening is held, LAPD will provide live monitoring of security cameras at the park, according to the Bureau of Engineering.

The Department of Recreation and Parks will be responsible for maintenance, while the city's Office of Community Beautification and Recreation and Parks will handle graffiti removal.

Councilmember Ysabel Jurado said her office is working with city departments and community partners on a formal agreement outlining who will be responsible for security, maintenance, programming and day-to-day management.

"The Sixth Street PARC represents an $82 million public investment, and residents deserve a park that is safe, welcoming, and well maintained from day one," Jurado said.

Jurado also supports creating a park advisory board to give nearby residents and park users an ongoing voice in how the space is operated.

"Keeping this park safe cannot begin and end with fencing or a 41.18 designation," Jurado said. "It requires clear accountability, consistent maintenance, regular programming, and a coordinated response when concerns arise."

The city has not announced a firm opening date.

For neighbors like Trafelet, the stakes go beyond graffiti or camping.

"The cultural and financial ecology of our neighborhood is at stake and we need to do something about this," he said.