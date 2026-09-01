Hilary Fire threatening homes in Palmdale
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - Los Angeles County Fire crews are battling a fire that broke out in the Palmdale area.
What we know:
The Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a call of a brush fire near East Barrel Springs Road and North 40th Street East in Palmdale on Tuesday, September 1.
As of 2:45 p.m. PT, the fire had started to creep closer to several nearby homes.
Evacuations and closures
- An evacuation warning has been issued for Zone LAC-E049
What we don't know:
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
It is unknown when the evacuation warnings will be lifted.
The Source: This report referenced information provided by the Los Angeles County Fire Department.