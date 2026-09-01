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Hilary Fire threatening homes in Palmdale

By
FOX 11
Wildfires
Published September 1, 2026 2:55 PM PDT
Published September 1, 2026 2:55 PM PDT
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LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - Los Angeles County Fire crews are battling a fire that broke out in the Palmdale area.

What we know:

The Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a call of a brush fire near East Barrel Springs Road and North 40th Street East in Palmdale on Tuesday, September 1.

Hilary Fire burns near homes in Palmdale
Hilary Fire burns near homes in Palmdale

Hilary Fire burns near homes in Palmdale

Firefighters were working to save home after the Hilary Fire erupted in Palmdale on Tuesday afternoon. 

As of 2:45 p.m. PT, the fire had started to creep closer to several nearby homes.

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Evacuations and closures

  • An evacuation warning has been issued for Zone LAC-E049

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

It is unknown when the evacuation warnings will be lifted.

The Source: This report referenced information provided by the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

WildfiresPalmdale