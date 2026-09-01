Hilary Fire threatening homes in Palmdale

Los Angeles County Fire crews are battling a fire that broke out in the Palmdale area.

What we know:

The Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a call of a brush fire near East Barrel Springs Road and North 40th Street East in Palmdale on Tuesday, September 1.

As of 2:45 p.m. PT, the fire had started to creep closer to several nearby homes.

Evacuations and closures

An evacuation warning has been issued for Zone LAC-E049

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

It is unknown when the evacuation warnings will be lifted.