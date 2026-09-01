Dolly Parton's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame vandalized

The Brief Dolly Parton's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was reportedly vandalized a week after her death. Work is underway to repair the star. Parton died August 25 following a battle with cancer.



A week after the death of country music icon Dolly Parton, her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was vandalized.

Star vandalized

What we know:

Repairs were underway Tuesday after someone apparently scratched over the singer's name.

According to Ana Martinez of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, Parton's star was already on a list to undergo repair work due to prior cracks. But after the star was cleared to make way for the work, somebody vandalized it, she said.

Lore Corona and her daughters were visiting the star and planned to leave flowers, but discovered it had been vandalized shortly before they arrived. She posted a video to social media saying, "Somebody decided to do this about 10 minutes before we got here. It just doesn't make any sense."

According to her post, a custodian at the scene told Corona that a woman kicked around candles that had been previously left there, and scratched the star with one of the shards of glass.

Music icon dies

Parton died Tuesday, August 25 at the age of 80 following a brief battle with cancer.

RELATED: Dolly Parton laid to rest as niece shares emotional tribute to ‘Granny’

California lawmakers designated Sept. 25 as Dolly Parton Day. Sen. Shannon Grove, R-Bakersfield, announced that Senate Bill 931 will proclaim Sept. 25 -- a "9-2-5" reference to Parton's hit song and film "9 to 5" -- as Dolly Parton Day throughout California.