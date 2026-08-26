405 Freeway crash: Motorcyclist killed in Sherman Oaks

The Brief A motorcyclist died Wednesday morning after a fatal crash on the southbound 405 Freeway near the 101 Freeway interchange in Sherman Oaks. Witnesses reported the rider fell off his motorcycle in the fast lanes and was subsequently struck by passing vehicles. The name of the victim has not been released.



A motorcyclist was killed on the southbound lanes of the 405 Freeway in the Sherman Oaks area on Wednesday, officials said.

What we know:

The incident happened on the southbound lanes of the 405 Freeway at the 101 Freeway interchange, near Burbank.

Witnesses said the rider fell off his motorcycle and was then run over by vehicles in the fast lane.

When first responders arrived, they found the motorcyclist lying in Lane 1. A firefighter pronounced him dead at the scene at 11:35 a.m.

Local perspective:

Authorities placed a hard closure on the southbound lanes and diverted traffic toward Burbank. The California Highway Patrol later reopened two lanes to ease congestion.

Video from SkyFOX showed traffic backed up for miles, and commuters are strongly encouraged to take alternative routes.

What we don't know:

The identity of the victim has not been released by authorities.