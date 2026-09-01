18-year-old Five Guys employee critically injured by stray bullet in Oxnard shooting

The Brief An 18-year-old Five Guys employee was critically injured inside the restaurant on August 28 after being struck by a stray bullet fired during a fight outside. Oxnard Police arrested a 16-year-old boy following a search warrant execution, booking him into the Ventura County Juvenile Justice Center on suspicion of attempted murder. Investigators are still seeking information regarding the two other unidentified individuals involved in the outside fight and the motive behind the confrontation.



An 18-year-old Five Guys employee is fighting for his life after being struck by a stray bullet while on break inside the restaurant during an outside altercation between three individuals.

What we know:

The incident happened on Friday, August 28, just before 8:30 p.m. at the Five Guys Burgers restaurant located in the 2700 block of Portico Way at The Collection, according to police.

At the scene, officers located the victim, Jonathan Vasquez Jr., suffering from a single gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, where he was admitted to the intensive care unit.

An investigation revealed Vasquez was on break inside the restaurant when he was shot; he was not the intended target of the shooting.

According to police, a 16-year-old suspect and two unidentified individuals were fighting outside when the shooting happened.

Evidence was gathered identifying the 16-year-old Oxnard resident as a suspect, police said. A search warrant was obtained for a home in the 500 block of East First Street, where the teen was ultimately arrested. The teen was booked into the Ventura County Juvenile Justice Center on suspicion of attempted murder.

What they're saying:

Vasquez, known to his family as JJ, recently graduated from high school and served as captain of his school's football team, his family shared in a GoFundMe page.

Vasquez had just recently started his job at Five Guys while simultaneously attending Ventura College, where he joined the track team as a thrower.

His family described him as a "diligent, strong, and kind individual" with a "heart of gold."

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet established the motive for the initial altercation outside the establishment or the subsequent shooting.

The identities of the two additional individuals involved in the outside fight with the 16-year-old suspect are unknown.

What's next:

The investigation is ongoing.

What you can do:

Anyone with information regarding this case or the unidentified individuals involved in the altercation is urged to contact Detective Diego Estrada at 805-385-8291. Information can also be submitted via email directly to diego.estrada@Oxnardpd.org.

Those looking to donate to the Vasquez family can visit their official GoFundMe page online.