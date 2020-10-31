Computer issues blamed for long lines at a Riverside County voting site

Some Riverside County voters experienced frustration at the polls on Saturday.

Computer problems hit some of the voting centers in the area, causing a backup at the lines. Election officials say computers that were used to look up voter registration were overwhelmed, causing the delays.

County officials say the problem was not with the ballot machines so it did not affect the actual votes.

California Senator Melissa Melendez was not about the delays.

"This is completely unacceptable," Sen. Melendez said on social media.

