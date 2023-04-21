Compton youth academy founder detained by LA County deputies

Derrick Cooper, the founder of a Compton youth academy, describes the humiliation he felt when he was detained by deputies in Los Angeles County.

On Tuesday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies unlocked the doors of the Los Angeles City Wildcats Youth Academy and – with weapons drawn – went through the front office and entered the back apartment and woke Cooper up.

Cooper recalled the tense moments.

"I was woken up by a flashlight. It's about a little bit after 4 a.m. and flashlight and guns pointing at me, saying, ‘Show me your hands. L.A. County sheriffs,'" Cooper said. "So I raised my hand up and I says, I am unarmed. Please do not shoot me."

The timing of the incident could not have come at a worse time – Cooper says he was sleeping with no underwear on.

"I said 'I don't have on any underwear. Can I put on something?' He said, ‘No.’ Walk towards me. I said, 'I'm complying.' And I walked towards him and he turned around and put me in handcuffs. Guards are drawn on me. I'm being handcuffed. You're walking me out naked from the waist down. Who does that?" he recalled.

FOX 11 was at the back apartment as Cooper was joined by his attorney, Jovan Blacknell. The attorney said LASD should have given a chance to let Cooper get dressed, instead of putting him in a humiliating situation.

"It's all over," Blacknell said, pointing to the clothes in the apartment. "They could have got a towel, apron, a pair of shorts, anything to allow him just be able to cover his body."

Cooper said he waited inside a police car half naked.

Turns out, according to the Compton youth academy founder, deputies were responding to the wrong building.

Blacknell said deputies were supposed to respond to a possible burglary near, not at, Cooper's building.

Cooper was never charged, adding confusion and frustration as to why deputies even went after him in the first place.

"I'm feeling like I'm less than," Cooper said of Tuesday's incident.

The incident also comes just days after FOX 11 shared Cooper's story on the community's push to keep the Compton facility up and running.

"The youth academy is a safe haven. When I was a kid coming up, one of the reasons I didn't join gangs or get in trouble was because I was always involved with sports and activities," Cooper said earlier in the month.

