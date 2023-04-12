LA City Wildcats Youth Academy pleading with elected Compton officials to help keep doors open

The founder of the LA City Wildcats Youth Academy is pleading with Compton city leaders and the public to keep the facility up and running.

Derrick Cooper launched the academy 27 years ago to help kids in the neighborhood.

"The youth academy is a safe haven. When I was a kid coming up, one of the reasons I didn't join gangs or get in trouble was because I was always involved with sports and activities," said Cooper.

However, in December, the academy was in the middle of a terrifying shootout, sending children as young as six years old running for cover and forcing the program to shut down.

"It was a very scary day. We were caught in the middle of a gang turf shooting. Our kids in our after-school program were just coming in from school, doing homework and these gang members just started shooting right here, and then they ran to the back and started shooting some more, and by the grace of God, none of our kids were hurt or hit," said Cooper.

The academy has been closed ever since, and Cooper said he has been pleading with city leaders from Compton to help.

"I've sacrificed, had lots of fundraisers. I've borrowed money. I've begged for money. I've done everything, but steal for it, and right now, I feel like all of it is in vain. I've reassured our parents that the City of Compton had our backs and now I'm eating my words," said Cooper.

Cooper said he was there for city officials when they were running for office, and hoped they would help him now.

"I want these politicians and these city officials to know we're not going to be someone you can come say hey I'm running for a position or a place here in the city and we need your vote. It's all talk. It's over," he said.

Cooper said their program is unique because they have kids starting at 6:30 a.m. and take care of them until 8 p.m. when their parents are off work and able to pick them up.

"I got kids that can't even come here to play anymore. I got parents who work two jobs, and now they have to find childcare somewhere else. I will not stop talking until someone hears me," he said.

Cooper said the facility has been shut down, and the rent has not been paid in four months. Therefore, he will have to vacate the property by the end of the month. He has created a GoFundMe page for help.

FOX 11 reached out to the City of Compton for comment but has not received a response.