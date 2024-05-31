LASD investigating after man shot dead in Compton in broad daylight

article

Los Angeles County homicide detectives were investigating after a man was found shot to death in a Compton neighborhood on Friday.

Compton Station deputies were called to the 2200 block of West 153rd Street following a report of a gunshot victim around 6:30 a.m.

Arriving deputies discovered a man, between 30 and 35 years old, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the upper torso. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities have not released the name of the victim.

A possible suspect description was unavailable and no further information was available.

Those with information about the shooting are asked to contact LASD’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Those who wish to submit tips anonymously may do so online at lacrimestoppers.org.

