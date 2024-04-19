Compton youth academy founder suing the LASD 1 year after traumatic incident

A Southern California community leader is suing the LA County Sheriff’s Department a year after a traumatic encounter with deputies.

"We've been let down by our city officials and let down by our law enforcement," said Derrick Cooper, the founder of the Compton Youth Academy.

Last April, LA County sheriff’s deputies entered Cooper's building in the middle of the night while he was sleeping. "I saw the light and the guns pointing at me, and I said, 'Oh my God, they are here to kill me' because they would have no other reason to be here," he recalls.

With no explanation, Cooper says he was handcuffed and taken outside half-naked despite asking to please be allowed to put on shorts.

Approximately 20 minutes later, deputies told him they had the wrong building and released him.

"I don't know how this happened, but who trained them? But it could have been a very deadly situation had I jumped up and reached for my telephone or ran out of the building to get away. I mean, people just react. I don't want young men that look like me to feel that they don't have a chance to survive in a community that they live in," Cooper added.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Compton youth academy founder detained by LA County deputies

While it’s been a year, Cooper says no one has apologized for creating the most traumatic and humiliating experience of his life.

Cooper and his attorney, Jaaye Person-Lynn, have filed a lawsuit in federal court against Los Angeles County and the sheriff’s department.

They are alleging violation of civil rights, false imprisonment, negligence and intentional Infliction of Emotional Distress.

Fox 11 News contacted the LASD, but the department did not comment on pending litigation.